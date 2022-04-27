SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of SunPower Corporation.



Investors who are current long term investors in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: SPWR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SunPower Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SPWR stocks, concerns whether certain SunPower Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues, that as a result, SunPower was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors, that consequently, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that thus, defendants' positive statements about SunPower's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



