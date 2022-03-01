SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor, who purchased shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by SunPower Corporation in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statement.



On January 20, 2022, SunPower Corporation announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors." SunPower "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.



Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) declined from $34.61 per share on November 1, 2021, to as low as $14.32 per share on January 24, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues, that as a result, SunPower was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors, that consequently, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that thus, defendants' positive statements about SunPower's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



