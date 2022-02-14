SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2022 -- SunPower Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by SunPower Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 21, 2022, SunPower Corporation announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors." v "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.



Shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) declined from $21.75 per share on January 3, 2022, to as low as $14.32 per share on January 24, 2022.



