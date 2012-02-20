Sunrise Counseling Center to Receive Prestigious NASW Award for Therapy

East Islip, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- When life's daily problems seem to accumulate too quickly, there is a place you can go where you can resolve your conflicts, regain excitement and place happiness back in your life. So says the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) NY State Chapter, by bestowing its prestigious 2012 Agency of the Year Award to the Sunrise Counseling Center. Celebrating their 19th anniversary, the Sunrise Counseling Center is an independent counseling agency with a staff of over 45 clinical social workers, psychiatrists and nurse practitioners who provide 1700 clinical sessions each month! As one of the largest counseling agencies on Long Island they offer a full range of counseling services, including individual, couple, group, and family therapy. And in spite of the overall economic downturn, particularly in the area of community health services, this agency has been able to provide this broad range of essential services without relying on any public funding whatsoever!



The prestigious award is scheduled to be bestowed on Friday, March 16, 2012 at the Albany Marriott (located at 189 Wolf Road Albany, NY). It will be accepted by the Center's director Richard C Scheinberg, LCSW, BCD. Mr. Scheinberg is also well known in the field as an author (www.SeekingSoul.com), a renowned regression therapist (click here for video) and as a featured radio and television personality (click here for video).



Scheinberg received his undergraduate degree in Psychology and Sociology in 1975 from the State University of New York at New Paltz and his Master’s degree in Social Work (MSW) in 1981 from Adelphi University in Garden City, New York. He is currently a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) in the state of New York and a Board Certified Diplomate (BCD) in clinical social work by the American Board of Examiners in Clinical Social Work. He has served as an executive board member of the Suffolk County chapter of the Society of Clinical Social Work from 1984 to 1995. Because of his work with graduate students in the 1990s,



Scheinberg was also recognized as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the New York University School of Social Work in January 2000.Mr. Scheinberg is a member of the National Association of Social Workers, the American Board of Examiners in Clinical Social Work, the International Association for Research Regression & Therapies, and Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research and Enlightenment. Mr.



Scheinberg currently resides in Islip, New York with his wife of thirty-five years, Geraldine. They have one son, Jared, who is also a psychotherapist and he is twenty-nine years old.



Sunrise Counseling Center is located at 107 West Main Street, East Islip. Individual services include teaching effective stress management skills and help for minimizing individual’s feelings of depression and loneliness. Medication management is also available as an additional help with counseling services. The Center is also known for providing assistance with phobias, panic attacks, eating disorders and sexual problems. Unexpected traumatic experiences, including post traumatic stress from car accidents are also often addressed. Other issues that may require a professional assessment include adoption studies and evaluations for candidates who are considering gastric bypass surgery. Special circumstances may require home visits, so the Center tries to make every effort to accommodate individuals who may not be able to drive to the Center.



Specifically for children, teens and adolescents Sunrise Counseling Center offers therapy services to help increase your child's motivation for learning in school and helping them to cope with and understand special situations, such as their parents’ separation or divorce. The group is also well known for properly addressing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children. The therapists at Sunrise Counseling are also equipped to deal with your child in regard to unique special education issues in school.The pressures on relationships are particularly difficult nowadays.



Couples face daily pressures that affect the quality of their relationships as never before. Too often, feelings of love are undermined by arguments and even worse – silence. Sunrise Counseling therapists are trained to help couples build the communication skills that lead to understanding and harmony and intimacy.



In order to make quality services available to as many people as possible, psychotherapy fees and psychiatric consultations are among the lowest in the area, even in comparison to agencies that depend on public funding to operate. In special circumstances, Sunrise Counseling also offers pro bono services: At the Center, both clinical and clerical staff members volunteer their services for many projects in the area that serve the mentally ill, underprivileged and homeless. Sunrise Counseling Center is also dedicated to supporting several charitable organizations throughout the year with cash donations. Social work principles and values are always utilized in the ongoing work to promote the welfare of the community as well as preserve the dignity of each individual client that is served.



With its effective fee schedules, community activism and all the therapy services that are offered by Sunrise Counseling Center, is it any wonder why the NASW NY State Chapter has bestowed its prestigious Agency of the Year Award for 2012 to the Sunrise Counseling Center? For more information about the NASW visit http://www.naswnys.org. For more information about the Sunrise Counseling Center visit http://sunrisecounselingcenter.com.