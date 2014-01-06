Sunrise Dental Now Emerges as a Trusted Provider of Best Dentist Services in Oregon and Washington

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Leveraging on a hi-tech arrangement of advanced dental techniques, Sunrise Dental has now emerged as one of the trusted providers of the best dentist services in Oregon and Washington. They make optimum use of these ultramodern facilities like intraoral cameras, implant products, digital x-rays to perform minimally invasive yet highly effective dental procedures.



In addition to this, the staff at Sunrise Dental is dedicated to the goal of upholding the interests of patients and ensuring them a better than before dental health by eradicating their issues related to teeth and gums. The dentists are not only well-qualified and experienced, but they also conduct rigorous study to learn, adopt and develop new techniques and trends in the sphere of dentistry. One of the representatives at this reliable provider of the best dentist services in Oregon and Washington states, “Sunrise Dental focuses on patient care as their number one priority; making sure that you are educated on your dental choices so that you can make the right decision for your health.”



Sunrise Dental has carved out a place of prominence, not only for providing the effective dental solutions but also for their affordable dentistry in Oregon and Washington. They focus on making sure that patients visiting them walk out with healthy and beautiful teeth without ripping apart their budget. Besides this, as a well-recognized name in the realm of dental treatment, they exhibit the highest degree of professionalism whether it is oral surgery, root canal treatment or routine dental check-up. Sunrise Dental is one of the very few dental organizations in the country that accepts most insurance plans.



About Sunrise Dental

From the commitment to staying “green” to stretching the limbs, at Sunrise Dental of Oregon, formerly Green Apple Dental, they are firmly planted in their philosophy of Healthy Living, Healthy Smiles. Their dentists come from all over the nation with one purpose in mind: to serve the clients. Due to the unique group practice style, their doctors work together knowing they are creating a positive experience for the patients and community while bringing customer service back to the healthcare profession.



For more information, please visit http://sunrisedentaloregon.com/