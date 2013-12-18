Sunrise Dental Offers Quality and Affordable Dentistry in Oregon

Salem, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- When looking for budget-friendly quality dental solutions, Sunrise Dental is unbeatable. Being an affordable dentistry in Oregon, they deliver top quality dental solutions at the most competitive rates just to ensure a thorough client satisfaction.



Elaborating further, a spokesperson stated, “We at Sunrise Dental know the perks that come along with a healthy and a beautiful set of teeth and we strive to ensure that each and every one of our patient walks out of our office with a smile that lights up the world around them. Each and every dentist that we employ is not only highly qualified and experienced, but he goes a step ahead of the other dentists to ensure that the procedure which you came in for is performed pain-free and to your complete satisfaction.”



Whether it is a root canal, oral surgery, cavity filling, broken tooth or just a regular dental check-up, their procedures are handled with the highest degree of professionalism and gentleness. Thus, making Sunrise Dental the most sought after and one of the best dentist services in Oregon and Washington.



Moreover, along with top notch dental facilities, their offices are equipped with intraoral cameras, implant products which are minimally invasive, digital x-rays and repair materials which look just like natural teeth. Apart from the world class facilities, they own a highly experienced and professional staff which is highly motivated and is always ready to help patients out in the best way possible. In fact, most qualified and friendly dentists in town are associated with them.



About Sunrise Dental

From the commitment to staying “green” to stretching the limbs, at Sunrise Dental of Oregon, formerly Green Apple Dental, they are firmly planted in their philosophy of Healthy Living, Healthy Smiles. Their dentists come from all over with one purpose in mind: to serve client. Due to the unique group practice style, their doctors work together knowing they are creating a positive experience for the patients and community while bringing customer service back to the healthcare profession.



For more information, please visit http://sunrisedentaloregon.com