SUNRISE Information Services Presents: Can UFOs Advance Science? a New Look at the Evidence

Canberra,ACT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- SUNRISE Information Services will attempt to do what the scientific community considers impossible: to solve the UFO mystery and advance science from the study of UFOs. However, it needs public assistance to make it a reality.



SUNRISE is seeking public financial support to fund a new book titled Can UFOs Advance Science? to be printed and released by August 2013. This is the first stage in what could possibly be a momentous discovery if found to be true.



SUNRISE is looking to raise a total of $9,500 to publish the book (free services in the form of full color illustrations, artist impressions, editing, marketing and promotion will also be accepted). Once the book is printed, proceeds will be used to undertake the second and final stage of building a patented electromagnetic device from an American physicist that closely mimics the observations people have had of UFOs. Furthermore, through re-testing this patented device, it should prove whether an obscure electromagnetic principle mentioned in a few advanced university physics textbooks known as self-acceleration does occur in reality. If self-acceleration does exist, SUNRISE will succeed in solving the UFO mystery.



Despite lack of government support, SUNRISE has examined multiple UFO reports collected through the years and found something intriguing. A common claim in UFO reports is a string of electromagnetic observations such as glowing effects similar to an electric light bulb, disruption to manmade electrical systems, the smell of ozone, light beams, occupants wearing skin-tight metallic suits with no sharp objects such as belts and fasteners, smooth symmetrical metallic discs for the UFOs, buzzing sounds reminiscent of an electrical generator, symptoms of radiation poisoning and burns suffered by some witnesses, and so on. Some people believe that these phenomena might be due to ball lightning, or some kind of long-running secret military experiment on a new electromagnetic flying object. SUNRISE has looked at these two possibilities, but they are essentially flawed. SUNRISE now believes that the observations are based on a large-scale electrically charged object emitting radiation and leading to rapid exponential acceleration. Furthermore, such an electromagnetic technology has not been the subject of any study by any establishment in the world prior to 1980 despite these electromagnetic UFO observations going much further back in history. The only time we hear of a possible man-made electromagnetic flying experiment to mimic UFO observations is the Cash-Landrum UFO case where black unmarked military U.S. helicopters surrounded and escorted a diamond-shaped glowing UFO in Texas and left the witnesses experiencing symptoms of radiation poisoning. And in more recent reports, some members of the public claim the USAF are allegedly testing electromagnetic symmetrical flying objects with glowing surfaces at night from a top secret testing ground known as Area 51 since the 1990s.



It is not the first time people have noticed a connection between electromagnetism and UFOs. The late Captain Edward J. Ruppelt, former head of Project Blue Book in the United States, noticed between 1952 and 1953 something electromagnetic in the UFO reports. After the 1957 wave of UFO reports had swept through America, he stated:



"During my tenure with Project Blue Book we had reports of radiation and induction fields in connection with UFOs, however the information was sketchy and we were never able to pin it down.... [The reports of electromagnetic disturbances characterized] a whole new dimension to the UFO investigation."



Senior radio engineer who worked for the Department of Transport in Ottawa, Dr. Wilbert Brockhouse Smith (1910-1962) through his government-funded study into UFOs known as Project Magnet, also believed there was a link between UFOs and electromagnetism. During the study he was trying to measure the electromagnetic and gravitational fields of UFOs at the world’s first UFO observation station at Shirleys Bay using scientific instruments and managed to discover an anomalous reading on all the instruments of something that flew nearby on a fog-filled day just before funding was suddenly withdrawn.



However, Dr. Edward U. Condon, the American physicist who headed the last major scientific study into UFOs in 1969 concluded:



"Our general conclusion is that nothing has come from the study of UFOs in the past twenty-one years that has added to scientific knowledge. Careful consideration of the record, as it is available to us leads us to conclude that further extensive study of UFOs probably cannot be justified in the expectation that science will be advanced thereby."



With help, SUNRISE aims to prove UFOs can advance science. SUNRISE will not only show that UFOs are electromagnetic in nature, but that the answer to the self-acceleration principle lies in UFO reports, and that the benefits are accessible to humanity. Should the reality of the principle be proven, it would have other important implications to science in terms of the likely origin of UFOs being witnessed by the public.



For as little as AUD$10, you can pledge your support to http://www.pozible.com/ufosolved .





About SUNRISE Information Services

SUNRISE is a private research center aimed at producing original, stable, interesting, and easy to read education and research information for the global community, while uncovering new and original knowledge.



For Media Contact:

Contact: Cesar Trujillo

SUNRISE Information Services

Email: sunriseinformationservices@yahoo.com

URL: http://www.sunrisepage.com