Sunroom, Screen Enclosure Business in Key Biscayne Increases 18 Percent for Venetian Builders, Inc., Miami, in 2012, Venetian President Says Today

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- NoSeeums, the tiny stinging midges that make themselves a big nuisance in the Keys and other places in the deepest parts of South Florida, are meeting their match, said Venetian Builders, Inc., President Christopher Noe, and it’s not a high-tech secret or a dangerous chemical.



“Knowing how to build the best Key Biscayne screen enclosure is our answer to the NoSeeum problem,” Noe said.



Venetian Builders increased its sunroom and screen enclosure business in Key Biscayne by 18 percent last year, Noe said, due in part to Venetian’s effective NoSeeum-fighting screen enclosures. In Homestead, where NoSeeums also are a problem, Venetian Builders business soared 300 percent in 2012, Noe said, making Homestead Venetian’s No. 5 market.



Other top markets for Venetian sales include Miami, Davie, Pembroke, Miami Gardens, Homestead, Deerfield Beach, Cooper City, Weston, Hollywood and Boynton Beach.



“The word is getting around that with our proper screening, NoSeeums become JustForgettems,” Noe said. “Outdoor life in and near the Keys is impossible without proper screening, and we know how to design and install effective NoSeeum controls.”



It’s a matter of using the proper mesh on a screened patio room or screened pool enclosure, Noe said. “To the casual observer, one mesh may not look any different than another,” he said. “But for certain pests, and NoSeeums certainly fall into this category, a finer mesh with smaller openings is needed. What’s great is that the NoSeeum-proof screen enclosures still protect the good views that homeowners prize.”



Ket Biscayne is a premiere Florida community, Noe said, citing statistics from census.gov. “The average household income is more than twice that of the state of Florida,” he said. “And the average home value is more than three times the state average.”



That’s why Venetian Builders will always custom design sunrooms and screen enclosures for each customer, Noe said. “We make sure any addition we build is right for the home that it expands, for the neighborhood and for the homeowners who are ordering it,” Noe said.



Key Biscayne’s location means the toughest high-wind standards of the Florida Building Code are required. “We use heavier-gauge aluminum to make strong screen pool enclosures that still look elegant,” Noe said. “We use corrosion-resistant stainless steel connectors and we carefully engineer and custom-fabricate gusset plates to add strength without grabbing attention.”



Venetian Builders estimates are free, detailed and written for homeowners in Key Biscayne, Homestead, West Palm Beach, Stuart, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and all surrounding communities. For more information, cal 866-596-2427.