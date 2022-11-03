Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Sunrun Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Sunrun Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. On October 5, 2022, Carson Block, principal of Muddy Waters, asserted in the Financial Times that Sunrun Inc. is "an uneconomic business built on three shaky pillars: the equity story of exaggerated 'Subscriber Values' and 'Gross/Net Earning Assets,' funding growth through abusing tax incentives, and issuing ABS that could be exposed to a RUN bankruptcy."



Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) declined from $39.13 per share on September 15, 2022, to $18.62 per share on October 24, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



