Sunsafe Rx Aids the Body's Ability to Protect Itself During Environmental Exposure

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Sun exposure is responsible for up to 90% of the visible changes that are attributed to the signs of aging. It can also lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of the body's natural immune system. A condition called photosensitivity, in which an individual is more susceptible to an adverse reaction to the sun and damage from the sun means that sun exposure impacts people with photosensitivity even more.



Photosensitivity can cause intense skin rashes and burns. People with this condition are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer and other types of skin damage. People with photosensitivity may even develop skin rashes and burn with very limited exposure to the sun. In some extreme cases of the condition, sunburns can be so severe that they develop into blisters.



Photosensitivity treatment can reduce discomfort and skin inflammation. The best way is to stay out of the sun. But people can also take a daily capsule of Sunsafe Rx which can help boost their body's antioxidant defense systems to help protect the skin against environmental stresses. Sunsafe Rx pills are a nutritional supplement made with natural antioxidants found in foods and plants that have been shown to protect against the adverse effects of the environment.



A representative from the company stated, "Photosensitivity is when an individual has an extreme sensitivity to the sun (ultraviolet rays) and other sources of light. This sensitivity can lead to frequent and intense skin rashes and burns. Prevention is similar to photosensitivity treatment in that avoiding sun exposure, wearing protective clothing and sunscreen lotion, and taking a daily protection capsule of Sunsafe Rx can significantly improve outcomes."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.