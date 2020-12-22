Sunsafe Rx Contains Green Tea Extract - Offering Protection Against UV-Induced DNA Damage

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Winter is here and it is the perfect time to enjoy some time out in the snow as the temperature drops. While the sun isn't as harsh in the winter as the summer, but that doesn't mean the sun can't still harm your skin. This winter sun exposure can cause issues for people who don't use proper protection against the sun's UV rays.



Green tea extract is obtained from the plant Camellia sinensis which contains polyphenols that can benefit skin in a number of ways. The dried leaves and leaf buds of Camellia sinensis are used to produce various types of teas. The antioxidants in these extracts have been credited with a number of health benefits, from promoting heart, liver, and brain health, to improving your skin, and even reducing the risk of cancer.



The sunscreen pills, Sunsafe Rx, contain green tea extract that can help bolster your skin's defense against environmental impacts. Combined with other natural antioxidant ingredients in the sunscreen pill, green tea extract can help provide protection against UV-induced DNA damage. Studies show that the green tea extract in Sunsafe Rx pills can inhibit DNA damage and diminish the effects of the sun's UV rays.



A representative from the company stated, "Green tea is loaded with healthy compounds called polyphenols, including a catechin called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which has been demonstrated to protect human skin from the harsh impacts of the environment. Sunsafe Rx capsules containing green tea extract can help protect your skin against Ultraviolet-induced phototoxicity."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/antioxidine/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com