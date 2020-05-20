Sunsafe Rx Pills Can Support Skin and Eyes During Exposure to the Elements

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Getting a natural suntan and enjoying the outdoors can undeniably be quite fun, but it is impossible to ignore the damage sun exposure can do to your skin. Photosensitivity may lead to a number of skin conditions, and one of these conditions that is a cause for concern is Solar Urticaria. Solar Urticaria is a skin condition that is characterized by hives, redness, and swelling of the skin and can result in pain and discomfort. The sun protection supplement pills from Sunsafe Rx can support your skin and eyes during exposure to the environment. According to research, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx pills can boost your protection against harmful rays of the sun.



A representative from the company stated, "Solar urticaria is caused by exposure to ultraviolet light and sometimes visible light. If you are susceptible you may even develop solar urticaria through light clothing. Researchers are not completely sure what causes solar urticaria, but it is believed that it is a type of allergic reaction to sunlight and/or other types of artificial light sources." Sunsafe Rx pills can provide extra protection for your body against the natural elements such as sunlight.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



