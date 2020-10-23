Sunsafe Rx Pills Contain Lycopene Providing Skin Protection Against Sunburn

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Sun exposure can not only rob people of their youthfulness but can also be bad for skin health. While exposure to the sun is often welcomed for mood enhancement and vitamin D absorption, too much sun can lead to premature aging of the skin, thus making people look older. Lycopene is a bright red phytochemical that can provide protection against harmful UV radiation that causes premature skin aging.



Lycopene is an exceptionally powerful antioxidant that can protect the body from damage caused by compounds known as free radicals. The nutrient lycopene is found in many plants, vegetables, and fruits including tomatoes, watermelons, guavas, papayas, gac, and other fruits. Studies show that consumption of lycopene or lycopene-rich fruits and vegetables has photoprotective effects.



Sunsafe Rx sunscreen supplement pills contain lycopene that can provide skin protection against sunburn. The pills also appear to offer some protection against the damaging effects of the sun. The lycopene in this sunscreen supplement is as easy for the body to use as lycopene directly from food. Studies have shown that the nutrients in Sunsafe Rx demonstrate photoprotective effects.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience states, "A carotene, lycopene is a bright red phytochemical found in many plants, vegetables, and fruits including tomatoes, red bell peppers, and grapefruit. It is an extremely powerful antioxidant with known protective properties, and lycopene such as that contained in Sunsafe Rx pills can provide protection against UV light-induced erythema."



Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



