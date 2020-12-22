Sunsafe Rx Sunscreen Pills Bolsters Skin's Defenses Against Environmental Effects

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Sun exposure can help you maintain optimum health by producing vitamin D in your body. However, spending too much time in the sun also causes adverse effects on your skin and body. UV rays from the sun are not only harmful for your skin, but also rob you of your youthful appearance. Additionally, one of the adverse conditions caused by excessive sun exposure is photosensitivity.



Photosensitivity, also known as sun allergy, is a condition characterized by extreme sensitivity to the sun and other sources of UV light. This condition may be caused by either genetic factors, environmental factors, or both. Photosensitivity can occur in both males and females of all races and at all ages. It manifests as an abnormal reaction to UV rays.



Treatments for photosensitivity can reduce discomfort and skin inflammation caused by the condition after a skin reaction has already developed. Pain medications can also provide relief, and some creams may be prescribed to decrease inflammation. Clinical studies also show that the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx can help promote your defenses against the effects of photosensitivity before the reaction occurs.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "Photosensitivity is when an individual has an extreme sensitivity to the sun (ultraviolet rays) and other sources of light. This sensitivity can lead to frequent and intense skin rashes and burns. Sunsafe Rx is a nutritional supplement made with natural antioxidants in foods and plants that research shows promote your defenses against the effects of environmental stresses."



Learn more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/photosensitivity/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.