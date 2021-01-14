Sunsafe Rx: Sunscreen Pills That Boost Skin's Defenses Against Sun Exposure

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Sun exposure is responsible for up to 90% of the visible changes that are attributed to the signs of skin aging. It can also lead to a decrease in the effectiveness of the body's natural immune system. This can lead to various skin conditions due to excessive sun exposure. One such condition caused by sun exposure is called Solar Urticaria.



Solar Urticaria is a rare condition characterized by hives, redness, and swelling of the skin. The condition can also cause pain and significant discomfort. The condition is characterized by intense itching, a stinging or burning sensation, redness, and wheal formation.



Mild symptoms of the condition can disappear after stepping out of the sun. However, extreme cases of Solar Urticaria need proper treatment. And people often take measures to ensure they don't experience the condition in the first place. Studies show that the ingredients in the sunscreen pills Sunsafe Rx can bolster your skin's defenses against the effects of sun exposure.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "Solar urticaria (SU) is a rare skin condition characterized by hives, redness, and more. It is caused by exposure to ultraviolet light and sometimes visible light. If you are susceptible you may even develop SU through light clothing. Sunsafe Rx is made with antioxidants that clinical research shows support your skin and eyes during exposure to the elements."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



