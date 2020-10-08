Sunsafe Rx Sunscreen Pills, the Nutritional Supplement, Is Formulated to Protect the Skin from Harmful UV Rays

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- Fall is just around the corner and it will be the perfect time to enjoy lower temperatures. However, just because it is autumn, it doesn't mean the sun can't harm the skin and body. Even though there is less intense sunlight throughout the day for people in the northern hemisphere, including the US and Canada, it is still critical for individuals to maintain proper skin health.



Polypodium leucotomos leaf extract is produced from a fern that is found in Central and South America and has been used for hundreds of years due to its various health benefits. The leaf extract has been used by natives to the Americas for many years as protection against sunburn, tumors, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. A Harvard study showed that the people who had ingested the extract experienced less UV-induced damage than those who hadn't ingested it.



The nutritional supplement, Sunsafe Rx pills (capsules), contains polypodium leucotomos leaf extract that can help bolster the skin's defense against environmental impact. Combined with other natural ingredients in the pill's proprietary Antioxidine formulation, the extract can decrease ultraviolet-induced damage to human skin. The hydrophilic extract of the fern finds use in the preventive treatment of sunburn and skin pathologies.



A representative from the company stated, "Polypodium leucotomos is a fern native to Central and South America; an extract of the fern has been used in Central America for hundreds of years and Europe for decades for its various health benefits. Specifically, polypodium leucotomos leaf extract has demonstrated unprecedented protection of the skin."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/antioxidine/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.