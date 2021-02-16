Sunsafe Rx, the Sun Protection Supplement, Contains Lycopene--Protecting Skin from Harmful UV Radiation

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- With spring break coming up, many students will head to the beaches for a vacation, lazily soaking up the sun as the lie on the sand. Yet while it's enjoyable to enjoy the sun on the beach during spring break, elongated periods of sun exposure can cause a lot of skin problems for people. One way to protect your body against excessive sun exposure is to use a supplement containing natural ingredients that protect your skin.



Lycopene is a red phytochemical that is found in various natural sources from plants to vegetables and fruits. Research has shown that this powerful antioxidant protects your skin from UV damage and sunburn. Clinical data shows the ingredient protects skin from UV-induced damage and skin reddening.



The sun protection supplement, Sunsafe Rx, contains lycopene which can help protect your skin against UV radiation. The supplement helps to mitigate UV damage from free-radical product, and prevent damage to your vulnerable skin tissue. Lycopene's antioxidant properties help keep free radical levels in balance, protecting your body against some harmful conditions caused by sunlight.



A representative from the company stated, "Lycopene is a bright red phytochemical found in many plants, vegetables, and fruits including tomatoes, watermelons, guavas, papayas, and gac. It is an extremely powerful antioxidant with known protective properties. The clinical data demonstrates that the ingredient lycopene in Sunsafe Rx helps protect human skin from UV light-induced erythema."



Learn more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/antioxidine/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.