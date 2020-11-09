Sunsafe Rx, the Sun Protection Supplement, Protects Skin from the Adverse Effects of the Environment

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Winter is quickly approaching, and there may already be a chill in the air where you live as the mercury starts to dip. However, the change in weather doesn't mean the sun stops affecting your body and your health. Sun can still have a damaging effect in the winters as people often don't wear sun protection products such as sunblock/suncreen. Harmful UV rays cause various adverse issues for many people and one of them is polymorphous light eruption.



Polymorphous light eruption, or PMLE, is the most common skin disease caused by sunlight. The condition is a common form of primary skin photosensitivity that occurs in many different people. PMLE causes a rash that usually appears as red, tiny bumps or slightly raised patches on the skin.



While the condition often goes away on its own, people with severe or persistent rashes may need PMLE Treatment. You can avoid these rashes by using effective sun protection (such as covering up in the sun or avoiding sun exposure). You can also take the sun protection supplement, Sunsafe Rx, that helps protect your skin from the adverse effects of the environment. Clinical research shows the natural ingredients in Sunsafe Rx help people who are sensitive to the sun and can even help prevent PMLE.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "Polymorphous light eruption, or PMLE, is one of the most common skin conditions caused by sunlight. PMLE arises spontaneously in people who are sensitive to ultraviolet light and is categorized as a type of photodermatosis. But the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help support your skin and eyes--including during sun exposure."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



