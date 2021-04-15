Sunsafe Rx, the Sun Protection Supplement, Provides Protection Against Harmful UV Radiation

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Excessive sun exposure can be bad for skin health and rob people of their youthful appearance. Studies have proven that people who live in areas where sunshine is prevalent look older than those who live in less sunny locales. While exposure to the sun is helpful for vitamin D production, too much of it can have adverse effects.



Lycopene is a bright red phytochemical found in many plants, vegetables, and fruits including tomatoes, watermelons, guavas, papayas, and gac. The extract is an extremely powerful antioxidant that is well known for its photoprotective properties. Ingestion of the extract has shown photoprotective effects.



Sunsafe Rx contains lycopene, which can contribute to providing life-long protection against harmful UV radiation. This natural supplement is packed with special antioxidants that research shows help protect your skin and eyes from dangerous UVA and UVB rays. The natural sun protection supplement allows you to enjoy support while in the sun.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "Lycopene is a carotene that is found in various vegetables and plants and is known for its bright red color. It is an extremely powerful antioxidant with known protective properties. Studies show that lycopene can help protect against UV light-induced erythema."



Learn more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/antioxidine/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com.