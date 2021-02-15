Sunsafe Rx, the Sun Supplement, Bolsters Skin's Defenses Against the Sun's UV Rays

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2021 -- Sun exposure can help you maintain your health as it can stimulate the production of Vitamin D under the right conditions. However, spending too much time in the sun can cause adverse effects to your skin and body. The sun's UV rays are not only hard on the health of your skin, but also rob you of your youthful appearance by aging your skin. There are also many adverse skin conditions caused by sun exposure. One such condition caused by excessive UV exposure is polymorphous light eruption, also called PLE or PMLE.



PMLE is characterized by a skin rash that appears with sun exposure in people who have developed a sensitivity to sunlight. The condition occurs most often during spring and early summer when exposure to sunlight first begins to increase for the year. Yet treating PMLE can be difficult and needs to be properly addressed.



Mild cases of polymorphous light eruption often disappear within 10 days. But for extreme cases, doctors may suggest phototherapy to prevent seasonal episodes of the condition. You can also take various measures yourself to prevent developing the condition. Studies show that the ingredients in the sunscreen supplement Sunsafe Rx also bolster your skin defenses against UV rays.



A representative from the company stated, "Polymorphous light eruption, or PLE, is the most common skin disease caused by sunlight. Other variants include juvenile spring eruption and benign summer light eruption. The natural ingredients present in Sunsafe Rx have been shown to help your skin defend itself against the damaging impact of free-radical damage from the environment."



Learn more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/polymorphous-light-eruption/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



