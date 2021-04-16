Sunsafe Rx, the Sunscreen Supplement, Bolsters Skin Protection Against Sun's UV Rays

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Spring break is the perfect time for some fun in the sun. Individuals typically head to sun-soaked locations including the Bahamas, Florida, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and other such destinations for their time off. It's time to party, relax, and bask in the glorious sun. Unfortunately, time in the sun comes with consequences, including undue skin damage and even painful sunburns. Another one of the sun's adverse effects is a condition called polymorphous light eruption.



Polymorphous light eruption or PMLE is a skin condition characterized by sunburn and a rash on the head, neck, chest, and arms. The symptoms are more likely to appear when the skin isn't used to the sun, particularly in the spring (early in the season) or on a sunny holiday. An itchy or burning rash may appear anywhere between hours or even minutes up to two to three days after sun exposure. PMLE treatment is particularly important for individuals suffering from the condition.



Mild to severe cases of the condition usually disappears within a few days on their own. However, more severe cases of the condition need to be properly treated. Individuals can take measures to prevent themselves from developing this specific condition. Research shows that the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx pills can help boost your immunity against the adverse effects of sunlight.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "Polymorphous light eruption, or PLE, is the most common skin disease caused by sunlight. It is also called polymorphic light eruption (PMLE). Other variants include juvenile spring eruption and benign summer light eruption. Sunsafe Rx is made with ingredients that support your skin and eyes against harsh environmental effects, and these ingredients have been shown to be effective against many skin conditions."



Learn more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/polymorphous-light-eruption/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com