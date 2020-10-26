Sunsafe Rx, the Sunscreen Supplement, Bolsters the Skin's Defenses Against Environmental Impacts

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- As autumn begins, it is lovely to step out and enjoy the beauty of nature. The lower temperatures and the pleasant weather present the perfect opportunity to meet up with friends and family. However, one should always be careful of the sun as it can still have harmful effects on the skin--even when it gets colder outside. One of these harmful effects is a condition called Solar Urticaria.



Solar Urticaria, also known as sun allergy or sun rash, is a dermatological condition that is characterized by sun hives, redness, and swelling of the skin. Solar urticaria is a specific response to ultraviolet rays (UV) in sunlight. If left untreated, solar urticaria can be unsightly and cause pain and discomfort.



Mild cases of solar urticaria begin to disappear when a patient is shielded from sun exposure. Patients with extreme cases of solar urticaria must take measures to avoid or minimize sun exposure and follow sun protection strategies. You can also take the oral sunscreen supplement, Sunsafe Rx pills, as it contains ingredients that research show help your skin defend against sunlight and exposure to the environment.



A representative from the company stated, "If you are prone to solar urticaria, you need to think about sun prevention every day. Liberally using zinc oxide sunscreen lotions, covering yourself, and changing your lifestyle to limit sun exposure are successful prevention techniques. You may also consider taking Sunsafe Rx as it is made with antioxidants that research shows support your skin and eyes during exposure to the elements."



Please find more about the benefits of Sunsafe Rx capsules here: https://www.sunsaferx.com/health-and-wellness/solar-urticaria/. Please email us at info@sunsaferx.com with any questions.



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



For more information, please visit the website: https://www.sunsaferx.com