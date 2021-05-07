Sunsafe Rx, the Sunscreen Supplement, Contains Carotene--Providing Protection Against Sunburn

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Sun exposure is essential for the functioning of humans and the environment. Time spent in the sun helps individuals feel great and gives them a breath of fresh air. However, excessive sun exposure can be harmful to you and cause severe side effects. You need to take measures to protect yourself from the harmful effects of the sun.



Carotene is a reddish-orange pigment found in plants, fruits, and vegetables such as palm fruit, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and spinach. Beta-carotene has been shown to decrease skin sensitivity and, naturally converted into Vitamin A in your body, can be helpful for your overall health--including for your skin and eyes.



Sunsafe Rx, the sunscreen supplement, contains carotenes that have been clinically shown to protect against sunburn and sun damage. Studies show that the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx can protect against UV-induced erythema. Beta carotene in the pills can also help you gain Vitamin A, which is critical for the proper functioning of your eyes.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience stated, "A reddish-orange pigment abundant in plants, fruits, and vegetables such as palm fruit, carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, and spinach, beta-carotene has been shown to decrease skin sensitivity and can, as needed, be converted into the active form of Vitamin A in the human body. Supplements that have carotenes and other carotenoids have also been shown to protect humans from UV-induced erythema."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



