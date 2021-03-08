Sunsafe Rx, the Sunscreen Supplement, Helps Improve Body's Tolerance to UV Radiation

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Sun exposure can help you maintain optimum bone health by helping you produce Vitamin D in your body. However, spending too much time in the sun also has adverse effects on your skin and body. UV rays from the sun are not only harmful to your skin but also rob you of your youthful appearance. Additionally, there are many adverse conditions caused by excessive sun exposure--including solar urticaria.



Solar urticaria is a rare skin condition that is characterized by hives, redness, and swelling of the skin. The itchy, reddish spots usually appear within minutes of sun exposure. The symptoms can last from a short amount of time to hours. Solar urticaria treatment depends on the severity of your symptoms.



For mild symptoms, staying out of the sun can resolve the issues. However, more severe symptoms of solar urticaria need to be treated properly. You can also take measures to boost your defenses against sun exposure. One of these methods is to take Sunsafe Rx sunscreen pills that can help improve your body's resistance to UV radiation.



A representative from Napa Valley Bioscience, the maker of Sunsafe Rx, states, "Solar urticaria (SU) is a rare skin condition characterized by hives, redness, and swelling of the skin. It is a form of light sensitivity and can result in pain and discomfort. The condition is caused by exposure to ultraviolet light and sometimes even visible light. The ingredients in Sunsafe Rx capsules, when taken orally, have been shown to help protect your skin and eyes from sun exposure."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen or other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine.



