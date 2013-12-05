Sunset Press Incorporated Announces Unique Display and Packaging Options

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- A study conducted by Russell R. Mueller Retail Hardware Research Foundation revealed displays can increase retail sales by more than 540%. The data also indicated a well-placed hot spot can increase sales by 229%. With these facts in mind, Sunset Press, Inc. is teaming with their customers, to design, engineer, and manufacture custom marketing materials.



Company representative David Bristow explained, "Sunset Press, Inc. is your premier print, package and display marketing company, with headquarters located in Austin, Texas. As a provider of cardboard POP displays and packaging, we design, engineer and manufacture all our products in Austin along with our affiliate plants in Dallas. Most estimates are provided within 24 hours, with most projects taking 10–12 business days from approval of mockup. Our goal is to add value to client's promotions and profits to their bottom line, by designing and manufacturing premium print, package and display products. Whether they are countertop or floor displays, or food or nutritional packaging, we can help."



Sunset Press, Inc.offers high definition printed products that are designed to add value to client brands, as well as support product campaign launches. In addition, they will add print to display products, by including tearsheets. Customers may also team with Sunset Press designers, who will create custom packaging, built around customer products, and designed for the current market. World Class cardboard POP displays are available, and can be tailor-made to meet consumer needs and client budgets. Designers work with customers, to maximize profits, and create elegant, sturdy display solutions. Sunset Press, Inc. also provides online information at www.SunsetPressInc.com. There customers may view educational videos, see samples of countertop cardboard displays and products, and learn about design processes.



"Sunset Press is proud to offer businesses world-class (POP) Point-of-Purchase Counter Displays. Our counter displays are considered “impulse selling machines”. We design and manufacture our displays using various types of cardboard suited to hold the weight of client products. Our graphic department works alongside our engineers, to deliver not only an eye-catching vibrant display…but also a mechanically attractive display that reflects the theme of each customer's products, makes good use of space, and holds the proper amount of weight. This seamless form of production helps to achieve the most eye-catching and attractive display possible…tailor made to turn the heads of consumers. We are avid believers in keeping up with current market trends related to point-of-purchase print related products. Gathering first hand market information and feedback enables us to deliver fresh ideas and new products to our clients. It also allows us to keep them informed about what is going on in the market place.", commented Bristow.



About Sunset Press, Inc.

Located in Austin, Texas, Sunset Press, Inc. is a premier package, display, and print manufacturing company. They design, engineer, and manufacture products in both Dallas and Austin. The company has over 23 years of experience and has completed more than 40,000 successful projects. They provide service to clients in the U.S. and Mexico, and are committed to designing and creating products that add value to customer promotions, while helping them increase profits.