Sunset, UTAH Based Venstresida.net Blockhead Blog Fan Club's July 17 Newsletter Announces Adam Green as Winner of the Latest "MXI Corp News' Name Contest for Xocai 'Healthy Chocolate' Expansion in to Phuket Thailand

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Given the recent attention to antioxidants in the media, medical & nutrition industries, it is important to know how antioxidants affect your health and well-being. Independent studies have shown that antioxidants in foods have the ability to counteract and fight the damaging effects of free radicals in the body. Xe Xoçaí® Energy™ drink contains two of the highest free radical-fighting fruits in the world today: Cacao & Açaí. In addition, fatigue is one of today’s top complaints to doctors. Unfortunately, most of society’s so-called “solutions” —such as energy drinks and energy shots—simply give a false energy via high sugar levels and harsh stimulants. Xoçaí® Xe Energy™ delivers all-natural energy by way of some of the world’s top antioxidant superfoods. These unique ingredients help kick-start energy, metabolism, boost mental function, and provide superior antioxidant protection.Benefits include: - Delivers an all-natural energy boost without harsh stimulants - Promotes mental energy and vitality - Kickstarts metabolism - Provides superior antioxidant support. Features include: - Delicious, all-natural flavor - Easy to use for active lifestyle.



MXI Corp recognizes the importance of providing multiple products focusing on the benefits of unprocessed cacao and açaí berries. As we are all aware, there is not a single product that can please everyone. MXI Corp would now like to share with the Network some exciting information about the new Xoçai™ Activ™.



Xoçai™ Activ™ combines the wonderful flavors of unprocessed cacao, açaí berries, blueberries and concord grapes, leaving you with a lasting, "dark-chocolate" taste. The antioxidant content or the ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) Value of Xoçai™ Activ™ is similar to the present Xoçai™ Beverage and Nuggets. However, the approach of Xoçai™ Activ™ is slightly different clearly focusing on the "All-Natural" consumer.



Activ™ has been formulated with no added colors, no artificial flavors, and no preservatives! Xoçai™ Activ™ is ideal for the "PURIST," who wants nothing but the raw, high-antioxidant ingredients or for the "ENERGETIC," who wants nothing holding them back in life!



Xoçai™ Activ™ should be stored in a cool, dry place and can be stored for up to one year before "activating." To activate, just add warm purified (bottled, not boiled) water. The product is much lighter, so it will be easier to take wherever you go. It is ideal for the "active lifestyle!"



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership