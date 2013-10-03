Sunshine Advance to Exhibit at 2013 OLA Fall Conference

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- More than 500 of the online lending industry’s leaders will gather October 16 – 18, 2013 for the OLA Fall Conference at the San Diego Marriott Marquis and Marina. There they’ll conduct business, learn new strategies to drive industry change, and innovate products to better serve consumers. Among them will be William DeMaria, CEO and Robin Carver, vice president of operations for Sunshine Advance, a company that helps payday loan companies develop their businesses.



Sunshine Advance was founded by a former payday lender who knows what it takes to keep costs down and profits up. The company is exclusively focused on helping web-based payday loan companies grow by delivering qualified leads. Whether lenders are looking to launch an affiliate effort, buy leads outright or need an expert to drive list management and lead generation internally, Sunshine Advance provides all of these services to small, medium and large businesses.



Sunshine Advance puts years of industry experience to work for its customers utilizing more than 60 websites, extensive email marketing resources and an extensive network of partners to deliver thousands of quality prospects. The company distinguishes itself from other lead generation providers with extremely high conversion rates from lead to loan, low default rates, competitive pricing and no required minimum purchase. Its PartnersEdge Network provides exclusive offers, some of the highest commission and payout rates, detailed tracking tools, quick payments and a dedicated team to help customers implement successful marketing campaigns.



“This is an opportunity for us to network with top online lenders at the biggest industry event of the year,” DeMaria said of the company’s presence at the OLA Fall Conference. “And more than that, it’s a way for us to stay current on the trends that impact our industry and in touch with the issues our customers and prospects are concerned about.”



About Sunshine Advance

Sunshine Advance has helped thousands of payday loan businesses become successful through strategy, development, and delivery. The company provides a variety of services, such as buying leads and driving lead generation internally. Sunshine Advance also runs a well-known affiliate program, which connects partners to sites and resources that earn them higher commissions and provide them with real-time statistics. For more information, please visit: http://sunshineadvance.com/