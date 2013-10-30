Sunshine Coast Plumber Launches New Website

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Sunshine Coast residents have relied on Sunshine Coast Plumber for years. Local resident, Jemma, was happy with her experience. "The work was done neatly and efficiently, and Wade worked with us to get what we needed done in the very tight time frame we were working in. I would recommend Wade as a plumber and we will certainly use him again in future the next time we need plumbing work done", says Jemma.



Wade Tucker, owner of the Sunshine Coast Plumber is looking forward to having their business online. "In this day and age it's vital to have a website online and we have made sure it is optimised for mobile and tablets making it easier for visitors to get the information they want" says Tucker, owner of Sunshine Coast Plumber.



Sunshine Coast Plumber have years of experience and provide a wide range of services including water leak repairs, storm water drainage installations, electric/gas and solar hot water installations and a range of other services. "We understand the true value of service so we offer to return free of charge if our customers are not happy, or there is a problem with the workmanship. We service all areas of the Sunshine Coast from Noosa to Beerwah"



For more information, go to http://www.sunshinecoastplumber.com.au



About Sunshine Coast Plumber

Sunshine Coast Plumber are fully licensed plumbing specialists in the Sunshine Coast region that offers professional and expert service at an affordable price. They offer 24 hour emergency plumbing, 7 days a week.