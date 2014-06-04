Sunshine Contracting Corporation Selected as James Hardie Preferred Remodeler for Siding Projects

Woodbridge, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- When homeowners are in need of a home remodeling project, they want the look of their property to be enhanced. More importantly, they want to trust the contractors to install a siding that meets their demands. As siding becomes rusted and experiences natural wear, homeowners consult with siding companies in Loudoun County to provide them with a new and improved look to the side of the house. Sunshine Contracting Corporation is proud to announce they were recognized by James Hardie as a preferred remodeler for siding installations.



The professionals are highly experienced in the proper installations of James Hardie materials, allowing the cemented fiber products to last years. The siding crew will visit the home, communicating with clients on their exact wants and needs to offer an accurate estimate for their services. With the abundance of materials for a siding project, the crew works diligently to make their clients wishes come to life, and James Hardie products deliver a low-maintenance finish that effectively increases the durability, safety, and value of the home. Along with James Hardie products, Sunshine Contracting Corporation employ the leading stone veneer and vinyl siding contractors in Fairfax County.



Awarded with numerous certifications, Sunshine Contracting Corporation has recently received the GuildQuality Guildmaster Award for 2013. This award is given to those companies that consistently demonstrate superior customer service. Sunshine Contracting was a first time winner, striving to provide their clients with superior products and excellently detailed finishes. To hear more about their services, visit the website today.



About Sunshine Contracting Corporation

As a family owned and operated business, Sunshine Contracting has been servicing the Northern Virginia area with exterior remodeling and home improvement projects for over two decades. Sunshine Contracting strives for complete customer satisfaction, utilizing advanced equipment and high quality craftsmanship for each and every project. Sunshine Contracting is a group of professionals that provide services for a home’s siding and trim, roofing, windows, doors, gutters, decking, porches, fencing or attic insulation. They will effectively communicate with their clients to ensure the project is completed accurately the first time, maintaining the standards of the industry to the highest level. They have earned nearly two dozen certifications for exceptional remodeling work, showing reliability for even the most difficult of projects.



For more information, please visit http://sunshinecontractingcorp.com/.