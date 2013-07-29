Suntactics Solar Charger Giveaway on Extra with Mario Lopez and Dr. Gadget

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Suntactics Solar Chargers are going mainstream being presented on Extra, a U.S. television program hosted by Mario Lopez and tech guru Dr. Gadget; Suntactics solar chargers will be seen by thousands of U.S. viewers when the segment airs on August 5th 2013.



Suntactics is a company that has created the best solar charging devices on the market; with its light-weight features and its stunningly powerful solar panels, it has been praised as the highest quality solar charger among backpackers and hikers from all over the world including those who are just looking to charge smartphones, tablets and other USB devices without having to deal with heavy batteries or electrical outlets.



Click here to visit Suntactics.com.



Now thousands of gadget-lovers will finally know what Suntactics Solar Chargers are all about with the launch of Dr. Gadget’s Extra Giveaway Sweepstakes. Dr. Gadget has given away Suntactics Solar Chargers to the standing-room audience during the taping, and is now offering free Suntactics Solar Chargers online. It’s not too late to enter, just sign up on Dr. Gadget's Facebook or Twitter page.



Suntactics has also decided to give away free solar chargers:



"If you would like to win a solar charger from us, all you have to do is follow #Suntactics on Twitter, share this article, or share what you would do with our solar chargers. For those that already have one and would like to win one for your friends or family, take a picture, make a video or review about our solar chargers, and you can have a chance to win too!"



"Just make sure to use #Suntactics and we will choose the best entry. The winner will receive either an sCharger-5 or sCharger-12, and the winner will be announced on our Facebook and Twitter page on August 10, 2013."



"Good luck to everyone, and make sure to watch the Extra TV Show on August 5th, 2013 for the Suntactics segment (check your local listings)!"



Media Contact:

Dean Sala

Suntactics

408-316-4126