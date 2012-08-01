Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) Investor Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Suntech Power’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $1.6billion in 2009 to $3.01billion in 2011.



However its Net Income of $236.90million in 2010 fell to a Net Loss of $1.01billion in 2011.



Then on , July 30, 2012, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (NYSE: STP) announced that it is conducting an investigation into a security interest Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd received in connection with its investment in Global Solar Fund, S.C.A., Sicar ("GSF"). Based on recent review and inquiries, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd suspects that the collateral related to the security interest may not have existed and the Company may have been a victim of fraud.



In May 2010, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd guaranteed payment obligations related to finance facilities provided to an investee company of Global Solar Fund, S.C.A., Sicar in the amount of approximately EUR554.2 million. As security for the Company's obligations under the guarantee, Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd received a pledge of German government bonds in the amount of EUR560.0 million from GSF Capital Pte Ltd., a third-party investor of Global Solar Fund, S.C.A., Sicar.



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd said that as part of its initiative to monetize its investment in Global Solar Fund, S.C.A., Sicar, the Company engaged outside counsel to review and assist the process and as a result of these efforts, the Company's outside counsel recently noted certain facts and circumstances suggesting that the Bonds may not have existed and Suntech may have been a victim of fraud.



Shares of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) fell from $1.61 on Friday, July 27, 2012, to as low as $1.022 on July 31, 2012.



Those who purchased shares of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com