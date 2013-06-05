Sunway Putra Hotel: 5 Star Luxury Hotel in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Sunway Putra Hotel, is beautiful buidling in Chow Kit, which is just opposite PWTC and just beside Sunway Putra Mall. This 5 star hotel - Sunway Putra Hotel ( Formerly The Legend ) offering 620 classy business rooms which is very suitble for business trip. There aremany type of rooms that the visitor can choose from which include park view or city view. Both of view type rooms also can provide plesant stay in this hotel.



Sunway Putra Deluxe room is available along with city view. The hotel rooms are usually large and will support an additional extra bed for your advantage. For company visitors or people who want to stay in a bit longer at the Sunway Putra Hotel, we suggest the Legend Crest. With the breathtaking city viewpoint or the pool area view of Sunway Putra Hotel, these hotel rooms include other benefits including a free of charge daily morning meal buffet and newspapers and many more.



If you are searching for some thing wonderful, book for the Topkapi Penthouse. These types of theme focused rooms host a huge living room area, 2 bedrooms along with a kitchen area that is fully designed with simple kitchen items. This is definitely an ideal hole up for newly-weds on their honeymoon, company tycoons as well as for powerful conferences.



Visitor can engage with Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur considerable variety of relaxation and unwind amenities. Following a lengthy day, have a swim in the swimming pool area together with the wonderful Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia sky line. On the very same floor, there's also a health and fitness center including a gym to get rid of of all those calorie consumption during vacation, spa, steam bathtub and a squash courts.



Here eating is not a problem, there'd in no way be lack of selection at Sunway Putra Hotel. Enjoy the very best of Japanese dining at the Gen Japanese Restaurant featuring substantial menus of Japanese food. You may also decide to have dinner at the Museum Chinese Restaurant at Sunway Putra Hotel in which you will be offered with Szechuan and Cantonese food and also dim sum. Sink to the breathtaking view of KL sky line whenever you have dinner in with the Di-Atas Brasserie. Offering buffet and ala cart, Di-Atas Brasserie at provides many different pastries, tea.coffee, and cakes every day. For additional entertaining and stress-free simultaneously, finish your own night time with the Monkey bar and when you having interaction with loved ones and friends, you'll be amused with live music group performance.



For Media Contact:

Sunway Putra Hotel

Putra place, 100 Jalan Putra,

Chowkit / Putra WTC, Kuala Lumpur,

Malaysia

Contact No: 03-4042 9888

Website URL: http://www.sunwayputrahotel.org/