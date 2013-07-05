Sunwest Trust, Inc. Announces Release of MyIRALLCBookkeeper.com to Help Investors Track Their IRA LLC

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Sunwest Trust, Inc. announces the release of MyIRALLCBookkeeper.com, which is their latest web-based software program to help IRA LLC holders keep track their investments.



According to a company spokesman, my MyIRALLCBookkeeper.com was created because they discovered over the years many of their clients were looking for a way to keep track of investment activities inside their IRA LLCs, but they did not have a viable tracking option. “In many cases, we found an Excel spreadsheet just did not cut it, and programs like QuickBooks were just not specific enough to aid our clients with tracking the activity inside their IRA LLC. However, with MyIRALLCBookkeeper.com, this software package was specifically designed with the IRA LLC holder in mind from the beginning.



The company spokesman wants clients to understand while the software application is a great tool to track their IRA account activity inputted into the bookkeeping system, it is not meant to take the place of a knowledgeable CPA, tax attorney or financial advisor. “Although the tracking software is robust, it has limited purview and if used properly it is only meant to act as a tool to help individuals keep track of their IRA LLC activity, print checks to purchase investments and simplify reporting IRA investment activities to Sunwest Trust.”



The company spokesperson adds, “The application does not provide investment advice, evaluate whether an investment will be profitable, evaluate the character of an investment promoter or determine whether or not a possible IRA transaction is prohibited by the IRS.” Sunwest Trust strongly suggests that since their IRA clients with their firm are self-directed, “They seek out or continue to use qualified legal or tax professionals to review all their iRA LLC transactions, especially prior to making either a conventional or alternative investment.”



To learn more about the new MyIRALLCBookkeeper.com and to better track your IRA LLC transactional activities, please click on this link now for more information.



About Sunwest Trust, Inc.

Sunwest Escrow, LC opened as a merged combination of the accounts serviced by First Financial, and of Sunwest Bank. Sunwest Trust, Inc., was formed in December 2003, and received its trust powers from the State of New Mexico Financial Institutions Division. The company has both the unique ability to act as an escrow agent, and a custodian for an Individual Retirement Account or both simultaneously. Sunwest’s Trust division specializes in self directed IRAs, which allows a client to invest their IRA in anything that the IRS will allow. This includes, but is not limited to, Real Estate, Real Estate Contracts, Mortgages, Limited Liability Companies and Private Stock.



