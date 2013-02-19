Sunwest Trust, Inc. Announces Two New Promotions to Key Positions

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Sunwest Trust Inc. , announces the promotion of two of its employees to key positions within the organization. The promotions include the advancement of Cynthia Archuleta to Executive Vice President and Dustin White to Vice President of Marketing and Development.



Both promotions are beneficial to the company’s success and in reaching its mission to provide exceptional service. They also contribute to the success of two professional and devoted employees. Dedication and hard work on their part have contributed to the decision to promote them within the company. Also contributing to the choice is the firm’s drive to expand its success and provide top-quality customer service.



Cynthia Archuleta began her business career in 1985 and has worked with Sunwest Trust for more than 25 years. She has worked on real estate contracts and individual retirement accounts throughout her career. Archuleta’s experience makes her the ideal choice for Executive Vice President of Sunwest Trust.



Hired by Sunwest Trust in January 2007, Dustin White has spent almost six years with the company in marketing and development. He was also the lead specialist in charge of the Individual 401k department. The experience and dedication to the company makes Dustin White the most qualified person to be Vice President of Marketing and Development.



About Sunwest Trust, Inc

Sunwest Trust, Inc. is a financial escrow company that provides individuals with help in managing IRA and escrow accounts. The company began as First Financial, a company with no escrow accounts and just one employee. Over time, it has built on a sound reputation, trust, and superior customer service, growing into a large organization staffed by trusted, hardworking, and dedicated professionals.



