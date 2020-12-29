Sunwind, China's Reputed Solar Generator Manufacturer Presents 500W Portable Solar Power Generator

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Sunwind Power Inverter, leading solar generator manufacturer is pleased to present the 500W portable solar power generator for home, outdoor and office use. The mini power station is backed by Pure Sine Wave and powered by Lithium Battery. The company also offers OEM and ODM manufacturing with custom colors and logos. Businesses specializing in outdoor products can include these solar power generators in their product categories. These portable generators will sure be the bestselling items for the season as they are packed with loads of features.



The portable 500W solar powered generator can be used for charging a wide range of electronic equipment such as phones, cameras, laptops, computers, routers, flashlights and more. The well-equipped LED lamp is easy to carry, its waterproof and helps people use it during the night as well. The in-built LED lamp makes it convenient and also acts as a night light during the camping nights. Whether it is raining or foggy, the emergency light meets the needs of campers and hikers during the night. With a simple on/off switch, one can charge a variety of devices while outdoors.



Charge by car, charge by solar panels or charge by a wall outlet, it is very simple to keep the portable solar power generator up and running all day and night. When charged by car, the generator comes with 6-7 Hour battery backup; 9-10 hours with solar panel charging; and about 5-6 hours when charge by electricity. The 500W portable power station is suitable for indoor and outdoor emergencies. The portable solar power generator is equipped with 3 different outlets. It promises excellent performance during emergencies as it has a large capacity 288WH/78000mA generator. Light in weight and compact, it is stylish and easy to carry even during hikes and mountain climbing. Charge low-power appliances, ice makers, air coolers, car refrigerators, sound equipment, cameras, fans, lights and many more with this versatile solar inverter.



Sunwind Power Inverter based at Shenzhen, China is a solar power generator manufacturer that specializes in R&D, manufacturing and distribution of photovoltaic (PV) inverters, inverter generator, power inverter, solar charge controller, solar battery and other solar products. The solar power generator factory was established in 2015 and over 260 workers produce around 6 million pieces every year in the 10,000 square meter facility.



