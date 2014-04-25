Super Absorbent Polymers Market Expected Up to $8.56 Billion in 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The report, “Super Absorbent Polymers Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer, & Others) & by Application (Baby Diapers, Adult Diapers, Women Sanitary Napkins, Agriculture, & Others) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019” defines and segments the global Super absorbent polymers market with an analysis and forecast for types, and applications by volume as well value.



Browse 174 market data tables and 93 figures spread through 244 pages and in-depth TOC on “Super Absorbent Polymers Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2019”

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/super-absorbent-market-177336849.html



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“North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are the key markets for Super Absorbent Polymers”



North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific dominated the super absorbent polymer market in 2013 and accounted for over 75% of the market. The developed regions dominate the SAP market due their mature markets which consist of hygiene conscious and high-spending population. Country wise, U.S. is the top most consumer of super absorbent polymer product globally and is also its largest market for growing at a CAGR much lower than the global average till 2019. Japan is the largest SAP consumer for adult diapers in the world and also the second largest super absorbent polymers market within Asia-Pacific. On the other hand, Middle East, Africa is expected to witness the



fastest-double digit growth rate by 2019. The market in this region is experiencing increase in baby diaper penetration rate, high disposable incomes and population pyramids.



“Baby diapers is the topmost application segment and sodium polyacrylate dominates as the key type in the Super Absorbent Polymer market”



While baby diapers take topmost positions in the super absorbent polymer market with more than 75.2% share by value. The fastest growth rate till 2019 in the super absorbent polymers market is expected to come from SAP used in construction, packaging, wire and cable, oil and gas, fire fighting which will continue to expand in the coming years. Acrylic Acid is the main raw material for the super absorbent polymer products. Sodium polyacrylate dominates the SAP market by type in terms of volume and value.



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