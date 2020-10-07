Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market. This report is a roadmap for Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges.



The market for super absorbent polymers (SAP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



BASF, Kao, Nippon Shokubai, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Sanyo Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Songwon, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Yixing Danson, Nuoer, Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Acid, Archer Daniels Midland, Acuro Organics, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical, Emerging Technologies, Shandong Haoyue New Materials



Major factors driving the market studied are the rising hygiene awareness and increasing demand for baby diapers and adult diapers in emerging economies. However, high raw material cost & availability of raw material is expected to hinder market growth.



P&G's Pampers dominated the US market, with baby product sales of approximately more than USD 15 billion. In support to this, the Asian companies, such as Unicharm, are steadily making inroads, providing tough competition by setting their sights in the US market.



The baby diaper industry holds for around 71% share of the superabsorbent polymer industry and North America is the major market producing baby diapers. Over 90% of parents in United States use disposable diapers for their babies. Absorbent hygiene products continue to make important contribution to the quality of life and skin health of millions of people and are expected to have a significant demand in Germany, during the forecast period.



Segment by Types:



Sodium polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Polyacrylamide copolymer

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyvinyl alcohol



Segment by Application:



Agriculture

Personal care

Medical

Building & construction

Packaging



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



- The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market helps to discover the market value in dollar terms that can be compared with actual expansion values in order to explore opportunities for additional growth across existing and new target markets.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



