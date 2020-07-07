Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Worth $12.9 Billion by 2024: Growing at a CAGR of 7.4%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2020 -- The report "Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market by Type (Sodium Polyacrylate, Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide, Copolymers), Application (Personal Hygiene, Agriculture, Medical, Industrial, Packaging, Construction, Oil & Gas), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by the growing population, increasing demand for fluffless diapers, and usage of SAP in agriculture applications.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=177336849



Sodium polyacrylate is projected to lead the super absorbent polymers market between 2019 and 2024

Based on type, sodium polyacrylate accounted for the largest share of the super absorbent polymers market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Sodium polyacrylate is often called the "super slurper" because of its ability to absorb as much as 400–800 times water than its mass. It is the most commonly used SAP used in today's disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and similar applications.



The agriculture application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

Agriculture is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. SAPs are used in agriculture for its water retention capabilities. SAP acts like a micro water reservoir and can absorb water from rainfall or excessive irrigation. It typically absorbs around 400-800 times water of its own weight and releases that water slowly upon the root demand through osmotic pressure difference. This prevents water loss in soil and results in improved growth rate. SAP can also help save water by reducing irrigation frequency, can act as a soil conditioner, and can help overcome drought conditions. The other important application areas of agricultural SAP can broadly be categorized into gardening, horticulture, forestry, lawns, playgrounds, and golf course. Over the past few years, SAP consumption in agriculture has been driven by increasing crop production from the developing nations. The growing population and increased demand for food in developing nations are the key factors driving the demand for SAP in the agriculture application.



Demand for super absorbent polymers is projected to grow the fastest in APAC during the forecast period

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for super absorbent polymers, globally. Growing population, increasing industrialization, economic development, and biodiversity are the key factors attributed to the growth of the SAP market in APAC. The demand for diapers is very high in APAC owing to its large population. Agriculture is one of the biggest sectors in the region. Availability of fresh water is a serious issue in the region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional flood, increase in pollution level, and others.



The key companies profiled in this research report on the super absorbent polymers market include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).



Get 10% ustomization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=177336849



Recent Developments :

- In October 2018, Nippon Shokubai expanded its superabsorbent polymers production capacity in its manufacturing facility at Zwijndrecht, Netherlands. This new plant has a capacity of 100,000 tons per year; it helped the company meet the growing demand for SAP.

- In April 2017, Evonik launched a new high-performance superabsorbent, 'FAVOR max.' This new superabsorbent has unique properties, which make baby diapers and incontinence products even more absorbent and reliable. It helped the company improve the performance of its products and meet the diverse requirements of customers.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report :

- What are the global demand trends for super absorbent polymers? Will the market witness an increase or decline in demand in the coming years?

- What is the estimated demand for super absorbent polymers? Which type is used the most in end-use industries?

- What were the revenue pockets for the super absorbent polymers market in 2018?

- What are the upcoming technologies/product areas that will have a significant impact on the market in the future?

- Who are the major manufacturers of super absorbent polymer products, globally?



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=177336849



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com