Super Affiliates Launches Highly Anticipated Training Course and Software Tool

Palm Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- After nearly 2 years in development well respected Internet marketing super affiliates Omar Martin of Higher Level Strategies, Inc. & Dave Nicholson of Planet Divinity, Ltd. have opened the doors to their highly anticipated affiliate recruitment training course and software WP-AffiliateBuilder.



In early 2012, Martin & Nicholson announced that they had teamed up to release the most robust and powerful JV attraction tool and training the industry has ever seen. The two super affiliates have dedicated the greater part of 2 years into producing this product which is comprised of over a dozen training videos, 7 PDF manuals including a 112 page book and audio course and lots more.



Their WP-Affiliate Builder package also includes 2 pieces of custom software plugins for WordPress that they developed in conjunction with developer David Husnian of WebInsights, LLC. The first WordPress plugin empowers users to quickly generate a “brandable” tools page for their JV’s. This makes it easy for affiliates to personalize email swipes, banners and more to promote the users product.



The second plugin is a Contest Leader Board creator for Clickbank which enables the user to generate auto updating affiliate sales statistics that the user can post on his/her JV blog in order to keep JV’s motivated and informed. This is the first “real time” leaderboard product of its kind for WordPress and Clickbank and it boasts tons of customization features as well as a powerful real time metrics display dashboard.



Early this week Martin was quoted saying “This is by far the most comprehensive and up to date affiliate recruitment and product launch training on the market. This is cutting edge stuff that makes all the old product launch “formulas” pale by comparison.”



The WP-Affiliate Builder software and Contest Leaderboard software has been in beta testing for well over a year and we have several big launches display their contest leaderboards with the plugin throughout this time. Beta testers have included the likes of John Thornill, Anthony Aries, Omar Martin, and Dave Nicholson themselves amongst others.



About WP-Affiliate Builder

This WPAB team has poised their launch of WP-Affiliate Builder for great success with a very bold pre launch campaign of their own. The duo totally dominated the social marketers space on Facebook for the entire month of September with the daily release of the WP-Affiliate Builder TIPS video series. “The web has literally been buzzing with anticipation of this product launch and we aim to change the way the industry trains their partners to make money promoting products” said Nicholson in a recent podcast interview.



Learn more about the WP-Affiliate Builder product at: http://trck.me/222091/