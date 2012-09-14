Super Bowl 2013 Sure to Be Best Betting Opportunity of the Year

Saginaw, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- SuperBowlBets.com is a new website whose developers understand that it’s never too early to start thinking about the next Super Bowl. Just as major advertisers plan ahead for the big game, so can football fans and non-fans from all walks of life, simply by visiting the new website devoted to teaching people the basics of football and betting.



The website tells visitors what they’ll learn and why. Those who are not especially interested in football but are intrigued by the possibility of winning a lot of money may want to take a look at Wikipedia: Super Bowl XLVII to learn all they can about this momentous event, even before the team match-up is decided. Another place to learn more about this unforgettable sports---and cultural---experience is the Super Bowl Official Website.



Every year, roughly $10 billion is bet on the Super Bowl worldwide. The world-famous NFL championship game is the single biggest betting event every single year, with an estimated 200 million people making wagers on the outcome of the game.



Many of the bets placed on game day or before happen via Las Vegas, but a lot of the wagering takes place in office pools and at Super Bowl parties throughout the country. Even those who aren’t sports gamblers but love to watch the Super Bowl often end up placing a side bet or entering some kind of betting pool at a Super Bowl viewing party.



Several of the articles on the SuperBowlBets.com website are intended to teach those who don’t know much or anything about wagering or football. The site assumes the reader knows little or nothing about the National Football League and especially about placing wagers on the outcome of sporting events. Visitors to the site will learn the terminology of American football betting and Super Bowl bets. They can browse a basic glossary of gambling terms and football definitions so they’ll understand the fine points. They will learn about famous Super Bowl wagers of the past, and they can read an analysis of historical trends. In some articles, visitors can find an explanation of common sports bets and party proposition bets, so they will know what the options are before risking any money.



