Super Bowl 2013 Trailers: Many Big Banner Movie Trailers That Have Been Aired During the Super Bowl Has Stirred a Lot of Interest Among Fans

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Movies are always the favorite for many . Seeing a movie trailer during the big game day is for sure a lot of fun . Near five movies trailers were aired during the Super Bowl 2013 . Interested folks may check all info about the Super Bowl 2013 trailers HERE.



The much expected movie Oblivion starring Tom cruise trailer has created a lot of buzz for the movie among Tom cruise fans . The movie is to released in 3D and its co-produced and directed by Kosinski . Iron man 3 is another big banner movie and much loved among the Super hero fan boys . Starring Robert Downey Jr. the movie is produced by Walt Disney and directed by Shane Black .



The Lone Ranger movie trailer has seen a good reception among the Johnny Depp fans . This bi banner movie is again produced by Walt Disney . Oz , the Great and powerful trailer is being highly celebrated among the younger movie movers and Fantasy fans . James Franco and Michelle Williams lead the main roles in the movie and its directed by Sam Raimi . One of the much expected movie is the Star Trek into darkness . The trailer is already a big hit among Star Trek fans . The movie is directed by J.J.Abrams .



Check out more information on the Super Bowl 2013 trailers HERE .



