Super Bowl 2014: The Location for the Next Year's Super Bowl Has Been Finalized as the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- It has been a really fun filled Super Bowl 2013 weekend and the big game got over with much laurels and confetti for the winning team. The committee has already announced the 2014 Super Bowl location and date. Interested folks may check out more interesting information about the Super Bowl 2014 here.



As to lot of peoples expectation the Super Bowl 2014 will be held at the Metlife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It has been a custom that the Super Bowl is always held on the first weekend of February every year. So, the Super Bowl 2014 will be held on Feb 2, 2014.



There has been a lot of competition between various stadiums on hosting the 2014 Super Bowl. The three stadiums that have been trying to host the next Super Bowl are:



- MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

- Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

- Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida



But due to the reason that a Super Bowl has already happened in Miami and Tampa, New Jersey has got the chance to host the 2014 Super Bowl. The Metlife stadium where the Super Bowl 2014 will be held is the only stadium that is shared by two teams. Being considered one of the most sophisticated stadiums in the world, the Metlife stadium has a splendid design and an advanced color changing technology using which the color of the stadium can be changed on demand.



Check out more fascinating information about the Super Bowl 2014 and the Metlife stadium here.



