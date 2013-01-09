Super Bowl Commercials 2013 Has Repeat Advertisers and Ad Slots Almost Sold Out

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Super Bowl 2013 will be held in New Orleans, LA at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Super Bowl XLVII will kickoff at 6:30pm on February 3, 2013. The Super Bowl Halftime show is sponsored by Pepsi and Beyonce is set to perform Pepsi Super Bowl 2013 halftime show. The game will be aired by CBS and will be simulcast in Canada by CTV.



CBS has a large number of advertisers already preparing for their advertisements slots during the Super Bowl 2013. The cost for an advertisement slot (30 seconds) ranges from $3.7-$3.8 million this year.



CBS announced that it has has just two, 30-second Super Bowl Commercials 2013 ad slots left to sell. John Bogusz, executive vice president of sports sales told USA TODAY that they are very close to being sold out of all ad slots during the BIG GAME Super Bowl 2013. He also assured record rates of up to $3.8 million per 30-second slot and that CBS would post record high Super Bowl ad sales revenue. Sources said that there are three commercials that will be longer than one minute each to be aired during the game.



New Advertisers this Super Bowl 2013:



SodaStream, an Israeli maker of home soda making machines,will air its first commercial during Super Bowl in this year's BIG GAME in a bid to get consumers more familiar with its products.



Gildan USA, which is evolving from a maker of private-label apparel store brands to a national brand, is also making its first Super Bowl Commercials appearance in a racy spot targeting Millennials. Similar to the previous versions of the game, SUPER BOWL 2013 also has a lot of repeat advertisers.



M&M Mars, Go Daddy and Volkswagen of America recently announced they will be broadcasting their commercials during Super Bowl 2013. A number of automakers like Hyundai, Audi and Kia and Ford's Lincoln Division also will be in the game. St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch is one of the biggest repeat advertisers. Other big repeat advertisers include, The Coca-Cola Co, PepsiCo,Frito-Lay.



Censors Busy:



Super Bowl commercials must be approved by network censors and Bogusz said that more than one ad has been sent back by CBS for re-editing but declined to name the advertisers. But Packard concedes that Gildan's spot was returned for re-editing. Packard said that the network felt that the ad, featuring a young woman wearing her boyfriend's T-shirt, showed a bit too much leg. There will be more longer-form Super Bowl spots. Besides the three ads that exceed one minute in length, there also will be several one-minute ads. Coca-Cola and VW each have 60-second ads planned. Coke will also run a 30-second spot.



Several big-name celebrities are expected to be announced in the next few weeks some of who will appear for the first time in a Super Bowl ad.



