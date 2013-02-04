Super Bowl Commercials 2013 : Mercedes Benz Launches the Perfect Commercial That Has Been Seen and Loved by Many

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Automaker Mercedes Benz had a spectacular Ad for the Super Bowl commercials 2013 that has kindled the interest of many fans and viewers . The commercial promotes the CLA class model in a very entertaining manner . People may check more information about the Ad HERE



Featuring celebrities like Usher , Kate Upton , Willem Dafoe etc. the commercial is the full length version of the teasers the company has released earlier . The commercial starts with an amazing story line of the devil himself asking a guy to sign a contract for his soul in exchange for the car and all the goodies that comes along . As the guy enters an illusion the screens run past the various advantages he gets by owning the CLA . He goes to walk the red carpet with Kate Upton , Joins Usher in his moves , becomes an overnight celebrity , gets chased by girls and speeds in the F1 race . As he comes out of the illusion he experiences he see a banner that reads the price of the car . He eventually denies the contract with the devil as he feels he can afford the car .



Brilliantly made with exceptional picturization the Ad is for sure a big hit among the fans and will be repeatedly seen by many in the years to come . Interested folks may check out more interesting information about this commercial HERE.



