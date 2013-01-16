Willie Roaf and Torii Hunter Host "Big Easy Super Lounge"

New Orleans, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Hall Of Famer Willie Roaf and MLB Star Torii Hunter will host the “Big Easy Super Lounge” , a dynamite Super Bowl XLVII event, in New Orleans, at The Old U.S. Mint Building, 400 Esplanade Ave.



Entertainment by Celebrity DJ's Big Tigger, Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Diagnosis and popular local DJ Captain Charles.



The event will open on Thursday, January 31 at 7 pm promoting the theme “Welcome to New Orleans” and wrap up with the "Best of Both Worlds VIP Super Bowl All-Star Celebrity Bash" on Friday, February 1, beginning at 8 pm.



Consistent with their desire to enrich the lives of children, Willie Roaf and Torii Hunter will donate portions of the proceeds to NOLA Non-Profits including:

- Pontchartrain Park Youth Athletes

- Raiders Youth Sports Complex

- NOLA Black Professionals

- New Orleans Association of Black Journalists



VIP Celebrity and General Admission guests attending the event will enjoy great New Orleans food and drinks and be in good company as they are joined by Willie Roaf and Torii Hunter! Invited guests include:



- Deion Sanders

- Michael Irvin

- Drew Brees

- Jimmy Graham

- Deuce McAllister

- Michael Strahan

- Jerome Bettis

- Adrian Peterson

- Cortez Kennedy

- Robert Griffin, III (RGIII)

- Eli Manning

- Charles Barkley and many others!



For more details, tickets and/or sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website: www.roafhuntersuperlounge.com. Follow on Twitter and on Facebook to stay updated on event happenings, added Celebrity guests, contests to win free tickets and more!