Super Bowl Online Betting Update for Super Bowl 2013

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- As the NFL makes its way towards Super Bowl XLVII, this is a great time to reflect on the NFL regular season, and the moves made by NFL GM's prior to kickoff. One of the biggest moves made in the off-season was the signing of Peyton Manning by John Elway and the Denver Broncos organization. After the Indianapolis Colts peaced out Peyton Manning in favor of future franchise hopeful, Andrew Luck, many NFL insiders believed that this would be a rebuilding year for both NFL teams. To put it bluntly, many of these so-called NFL experts were wrong. This turned out to be a move benefiting both NFL teams almost equally.



The Indianapolis Colts went 11-5 in the regular season and made it into the playoffs after rallying around Leukemia survivor head coach, Chuck Pagano. Andrew Luck and the Colts went on to lose there one and only playoff game this season against Ray Lewis and the Baltimore Ravens, but it was an impressive feat making it to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback nonetheless.



On the other side of the move you have the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning who finished the NFL regular season at 13-3 and earned themselves a first round bye. Now, the Peyton Manning led Broncos will look to retire Ray Lewis and knock the Ravens out of the 2013 NFL playoffs. Current odds makers have the Broncos listed as winning this game and sitting at 11/4 Super Bowl online betting odds to win the 2013 Super Bowl. These odds are being pulled from the Top Bet Sportsbook who have the New England Patriots listed at 7/2 betting odds behind the Broncos.



The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers may easily have more experience and years of playing together on their side going into Super Bowl XLVII, but Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos have momentum on their side and from what previous NFL playoff runs from brother Eli's Super Bowl championships have shown, sometimes all NFL teams need is a little luck and momentum to win the big show.



