Super Fan Launches Candy Crush Saga Level to Help Gamers with Cheats, Hints and Tips

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Candy Crush Saga is something of a gaming sensation, being one of the earliest games to make gameplay available from within the popular social media platform Facebook. This social media integration led to it picking up an avalanche of followers and gamers who avidly looked to play the simple but challenging game, and the social aspect led people to become competitive and even obsessed with achieving higher levels and point scores than their friends. Candy Crush Saga Level is a new website that has been created to give gamers the inside edge on getting the best scores and beating the toughest levels with regularly published tutorials.



The website posts new content every day with as many as ten new tutorials published to keep readers interested and to keep ahead of the latest and toughest level designs. The information is broken down into 10 level chunks just as the game is, and individuals can select the relevant level that is causing them problems to see hints, tips and strategies for dealing with the difficulties.



The website also includes information on the points levels needed to achieve certain ratings and video tutorials that show a play through of the level, demonstrating how the tactics and advice is employed successfully.



A spokesperson for CandyCrushSagaLevel.com explained, “Candy Crush Saga is a challenging but highly addictive game and Facebook friends are split down the middle between obsessing over the game and being infuriated by people’s posts about getting stuck on difficult levels. We can ease that pain for gamers and their audience by giving them hints, tips and cheats to get through the most difficult levels. We are adding as many as ten new tutorials with updated tactics and tips every day, so readers would do well to bookmark the site for next time they get stuck on a difficult level. Anybody who needs Candy Crush Saga Help will find our tutorials invaluable.”



About Candy Crush Saga Level

Candy Crush Saga level is a tutorial site for the game Candy Crush Saga. The site is authored and edited by a Candy Crush Saga super fan who has managed to devise the most efficient and effective ways to beat the game’s most difficult levels. For more information, please visit: http://www.candycrushsagalevel.com/