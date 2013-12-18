Super-Fast Vietnam Visa Processing Within 24 Hours Assured by Visa-Vietnam.org

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Vietnam travelers apprehensive about exaggerated visa processing can finally heave a sigh of relief- Visa-Vietnam.org, the esteemed Vietnam visa company has assured a super fast visa processing service off late that can get the visa as fast as within 24 hours!



Being a recognized name in the Vietnam visa sector, Visa-Vietnam.org has been serving the industry for more than a decade. The company spokesperson shared about their cutting edge Visa on Arrival Vietnam service that has been engineered to support the eager travelers with the much needed speedy visa approval. The within-a-day Vietnam visa approval service from the company seemed to have impressed a huge number of Vietnam travel enthusiasts lately.



"We can realize how rigorous it is for you to queue up near the Vietnam Embassies for your visa approval. Many a times we have found travelers complaining about a forcible tamper with daily routine just for the sake of a mere visa", the spokesperson said,



"But thanks to our Vietnam visa online service, you will be able to get your visa within as little as 24 hours- the best part is that here everything can be carried on right from the comfort of your home", he added.



The Vietnam Visa on Arrival service applicants has to fill up an application form available on the website of Visa-Vietnam.org. The form fill-up would be followed by the online payment to the site on which the visa company will send the form to Vietnam Immigration Department for approval.



"We would get back to you with the visa approval letter from the Vietnam Immigration Department within the promised 24 hours of form and payment submission. The visa forwarding deadline can be stretched to maximum 48 hours but never more than that", the firm manager said.



As soon as the candidate receives the visa approval letter via his email, he would have to take a print out of the mail which he would be carrying to his flight to Vietnam. On landing at a Vietnam international airport, the visa letter has to be stamped from the airport based visa outlets.



The Visa on Arrival Vietnam Service is applicable both for the business and casual travelers to Vietnam.



"If you are worried about the authenticity of our super-fast edgy visa service, we must assure you that all our activities are well monitored by the Vietnam Immigration Department", the company spokesperson added further.



About Visa-Vietnam.org

Visa-Vietnam.org is a leading visa company operating in Vietnam for more than a decade now. The company has come up with an online visa service that assures visa approval within a day.



For more information, visit http://www.visa-vietnam.org