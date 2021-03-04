DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Superfood Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The continuously rising old age population, the growing health awareness, and the strong demand for fruits are the key drivers responsible for the growth of the superfood market size. There has been an upsurge in demand for superfoods, especially fruits, in spite of the variations in prices. Furthermore, due to rapid urbanization, fundamental changing lifestyles of individuals, and rising disposable income are the emerging superfood market trends that are boosting the demand for the market. Consumers are drastically shifting toward convenient and healthy foods, thus saving their money and time simultaneously. People are now choosing to have fruit-based drinks and meals in a hectic working schedule as fruit-based meals require less time for preparation. Thereby, the strong demand for food is fuelling the growth of the market worldwide.



The high demand for organic food and beverages and the growing health awareness will further bolster the growth of the superfood market over the coming years. The emergence of the COVID-19 crisis has increased the demand for superfoods. While the lockdown has adversely impacted the demand for discretionary services and durable goods, the demand for essential food items is growing. Numerous cities worldwide have reports of panic buying and food hoarding, which will accelerate the market's demand. In addition to this, the consumers are proactively looking for a superfood to improve their immunity due to vaccines' unavailability. The low cultivation of foods will further enhance the demand and costs of superfoods. On the other hand, the growing population with low disposable income, particularly in emerging and underdeveloped countries, will hamper the growth of the market.



Superfood Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Sunfood LLC

- OMG! Organic Meets Good

- Nature Superfoods LLP

- Suncore Foods Inc.

- Superlife Co. Pte Ltd.

- Raw Nutrition

- Barlean's

- ADUNA Ltd.

- The Green Labs LLC

- Del Monte Pacific Group Ltd



Type Segment Drivers



Based on type, the market is segmented into vegetables, fruits, herbs & roots, grains & cereals, and others. The fruits is anticipated to dominate the market over the coming years due to the rising consumer awareness associated with heathier diet patterns. Additionally, fruits offer various advantages, such as prevention from cancers, heart disease, and high blood pressure, which will propel the market growth.



Superfood Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Fruits

- Vegetables

- Grains & Cereals

- Herbs & Roots

- Others



Segmentation by Application:



- Bakery & Confectionery

- Snacks

- Beverages

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



