Super Functional, Super Optimal QuickBooks Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- QuickBooks has not laid down a solid definition for a large file. However, there is a point when a file does get too big causing slowdowns to occur.



It is said that when a file is around 150 MB, troubles start to arise.



E-Tech's SuperCondense works by reducing file sizes down to 80 percent of their original file size, resulting in increased speed and transfer time. QuickBooks' built-in utility known as Condense does reduce the size of a QuickBooks data file and condenses closed transactions into summary journal entries. If any list items are not used, they are deleted from QuickBooks. Moreover, there are some transaction types the Condense operation will not remove.



Currently, QuickBooks Online can only convert desktop data files under 350MB in size. With E-tech's SuperCondense Service, QuickBooks users can bring down any file size so they can easily upgrade to QuickBooks Online. The service results in smaller QuickBooks files lesser prone to corruption or crashing–with faster load times and functionality. With less space on the hard drive, QuickBooks systems are also easier to update with new versions.



The SuperCondense service has been used by hundreds of satisfied customers in US, Canada, and UK. Since QuickBooks does not have a condense feature in the Canadian and UK versions of QuickBooks,this service allows users of QuickBooks to continue to use their existing data files rather than create a new data file and lose history. Also, even though the US version of QuickBooks does have a condense feature, it does not work correctly with data files with Inventory or Advanced Inventory.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-supercondense-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



